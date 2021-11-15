289,948 Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 289,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,638,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,142,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,166,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YOU opened at $45.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

