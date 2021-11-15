29,070 Shares in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 394,202 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 933.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 201,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 182,163 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

TYME opened at $0.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $160.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.88. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03.

In other Tyme Technologies news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Carberry purchased 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,250 shares of company stock worth $400,706. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.