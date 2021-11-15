$3.30 Million in Sales Expected for Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) will post $3.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Icosavax’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Icosavax will report full year sales of $7.20 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Icosavax.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ICVX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 63,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,230. Icosavax has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,441,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,675,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

