$30.28 Million in Sales Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to post sales of $30.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.25 million. Venus Concept posted sales of $25.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year sales of $105.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $106.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $127.03 million, with estimates ranging from $125.90 million to $128.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

VERO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,883. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $93.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

