$307.22 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report sales of $307.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.44 million to $335.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $263.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.10 million. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Enova International stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $42.89. 399,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,357. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. Enova International has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.78.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $149,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,285 shares of company stock worth $1,492,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

