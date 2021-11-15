$330.47 Million in Sales Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will post $330.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.93 million. AZEK reported sales of $263.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AZEK has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.93 and a beta of 1.50.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in AZEK by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AZEK by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,327 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

