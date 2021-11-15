346,589 Shares in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 346,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCI. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $1,374,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTCI opened at $10.27 on Monday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTCI. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

