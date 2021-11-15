$36.02 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post $36.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.62 million and the lowest is $35.42 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $32.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $138.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $139.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $152.01 million, with estimates ranging from $147.92 million to $156.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOD. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $22.82. 836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,638. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

