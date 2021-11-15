3,816 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $81.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

