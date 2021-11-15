$4.75 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post $4.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 million and the highest is $9.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 642.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $10.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $20.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $95.31 million, with estimates ranging from $48.95 million to $144.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $155.72 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

