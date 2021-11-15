4,489 Shares in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in DMC Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

BOOM stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $795.81 million, a P/E ratio of 472.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.15. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

