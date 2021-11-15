45,891 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.35. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.72.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 452,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

