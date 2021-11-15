$48.75 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce sales of $48.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the highest is $49.50 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $49.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $199.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.10 million to $202.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $198.25 million, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $4,113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.