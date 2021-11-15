4,984 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN opened at $58.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

