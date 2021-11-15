$530.43 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to post $530.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $532.10 million and the lowest is $529.61 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $410.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,057,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,674. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 716.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 96,334 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $488,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 108.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

