$58.06 Million in Sales Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will report sales of $58.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.30 million. JFrog posted sales of $42.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $205.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $205.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $273.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

FROG traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. 919,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,851. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.02 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $73.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in JFrog by 5.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

