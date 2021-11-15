675,719 Shares in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 675,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,879,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $84,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 22.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 21.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 57,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 26.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EC. TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

