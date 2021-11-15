$750.16 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to post sales of $750.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $744.80 million to $755.80 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $574.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 406,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 248,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $155,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTO traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. 549,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,315. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

