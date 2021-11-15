$883.93 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report $883.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $875.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $887.30 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $790.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.57.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.91. 242,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $224.06 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $420.04 and its 200-day moving average is $390.42.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,537 shares of company stock worth $4,031,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

