9,371 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $35.07 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

