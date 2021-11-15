9,838 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 283,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 567,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF opened at $45.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

