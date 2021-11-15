994,500 Shares in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 994,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,657,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of RXR Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $10,180,000. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $971,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,871,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $7,300,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $971,000.

RXRA opened at $9.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

