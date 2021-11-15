AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 83,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,199. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

