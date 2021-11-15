AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
Several brokerages recently commented on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 83,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,199. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
