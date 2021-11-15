Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,512. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $128.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.21. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

