Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires Shares of 3,858 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $57.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $240.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

