Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $676,000 Stock Position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC owned about 0.56% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $2.97 on Monday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.06.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

