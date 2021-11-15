Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

NYSE TMO opened at $635.25 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $643.52. The stock has a market cap of $250.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $595.30 and a 200-day moving average of $535.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

