Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,393,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

Synopsys stock opened at $350.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $348.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.71.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

