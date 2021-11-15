Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $254.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.22. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

