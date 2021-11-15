Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.78% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,035,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 51,214 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 61,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, Director Hany Massarany bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $428.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.80. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.