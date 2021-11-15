Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.78% of Accolade worth $27,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACCD opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

