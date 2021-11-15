Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.88) Per Share

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.88) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.89). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.38. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACHV. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ ACHV opened at $8.22 on Monday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 198.6% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 403,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268,075 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 87,545 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

