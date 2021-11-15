adidas AG Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.09 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Wedbush issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for adidas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the company will earn $4.09 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

ADDYY opened at $161.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.44 and a 200-day moving average of $174.34. adidas has a 52 week low of $149.45 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

