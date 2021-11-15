ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ADMA Biologics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.25. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian Lenz bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 2,341,949 shares valued at $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

