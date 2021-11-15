ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

In related news, Director Young Kwon acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 135,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.25. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 5.41.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.