Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Sells $81,145,600.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $81,145,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:WMS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.58. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $133.13.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,422,000 after acquiring an additional 86,203 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,039,000 after buying an additional 785,195 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after buying an additional 273,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,588,000 after buying an additional 254,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,015,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,996,000 after buying an additional 147,372 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.