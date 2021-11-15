Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.09 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.36. 7,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.01. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

