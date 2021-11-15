Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.30

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.30 and last traded at C$8.19, with a volume of 95606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAV. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.45.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.07.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

