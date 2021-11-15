Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after acquiring an additional 716,679 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 256,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after acquiring an additional 185,027 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,610,000 after acquiring an additional 183,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,090,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 182,185 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $93.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $71.39 and a 1 year high of $94.05.

