Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after buying an additional 460,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71.

