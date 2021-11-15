AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.26. AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

AECOM stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,922. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -76.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

