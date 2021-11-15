Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$38.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFN. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Ag Growth International from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.22.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$33.71 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.85 and a twelve month high of C$48.47. The firm has a market cap of C$633.04 million and a PE ratio of -1,685.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

