AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AJB. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 419.20 ($5.48) on Thursday. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 372.67 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 36.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 406.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

