Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Issues Earnings Results

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,626. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $316.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.49. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akouos stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.11% of Akouos worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

