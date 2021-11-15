Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.32. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

