Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.03. 6,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

