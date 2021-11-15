Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WTER opened at $1.55 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 235,937 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

