Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 39.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,916 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $42.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $856.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.03. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $43.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

