Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €254.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allianz has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €229.92 ($270.49).

Shares of ALV opened at €205.30 ($241.53) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €197.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €205.95. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

