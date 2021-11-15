Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 483.6% from the October 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,548. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allianz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

